DNB Livsforsikring AS, close associate of Ottar Ertzeid (member of the board of both Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA and DNB Livsforsikring AS), has 6 June 2019 accepted the unconditional cash tender offer set forth by Euronext for 8 522 045 shares.
As described in the Offer, a fixed interest payment of NOK 3.21 per share will be added to the price per share of NOK 158 such that total proceeds per share will equal NOK 161.21.
After the transaction, DNB Livsforsikring AS holds 0 shares in the company.
Mandatory Notification Of Trade - Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA
Date 06/06/2019
