Malawi Stock Exchange Monthly Market Performance Report - July 2018

The market transacted a total of 13,787,978 shares at a total consideration of MK590,259,713.23 (US$813,416.67) in 97 trades. In the previous month, June 2018, the market transacted a total of 6,468,082 shares at a total consideration of MK213,441,483.83 (US$294,129.07) in 86 trades. This reflects a 113.17% increase in terms of share volume and a 176.54% (176.55% in US Dollar terms) increase in share value. Of the total shares traded, 10,000,000 NICO shares were traded as a special bargain.
Click here for full details.