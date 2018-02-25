Maktoum bin Mohammed Reinstates DIFC Authority’s Board Of Directors

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), issued today Directive No. (1) of 2018, reinstating DIFC Authority’s Board of Directors for a two-year term.
DIFC Authority’s Board of Directors is mandated to ensure that all the Centre’s activities, ranging from infrastructure development, financial management and client relations, are structured and implemented to serve the strategic vision of Dubai’s leadership. The reinstated board members continue to play a fundamental role in directing DIFC’s growth path as outlined in its 2024 strategy, which will see the Centre triple in size and will help maintain its position as the leading international financial centre for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.
In addition to his role as Governor of DIFC, His Excellency Essa Kazimcontinues as Chairman of DIFC Authority Board of Directors. He is joined on the Board by Hussain Al Qemzi, Hamad Buamim, Salem Al Sharhan, Rashid Saif Al Jarwan, Abdulla J M Kalban and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim.