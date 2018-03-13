Make-A-Wish Israel, Opened Trading At TASE To Mark Start Of 'Good Deeds Week'

Yesterday, Make-A-Wish Israel, which grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, opened the trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The opening bell was rung by Wish Child, Amit Fabliakov, who wished to be a CEO for a day.
Denise Bar-Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel: “We are so honored to be chosen to open the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange this week, Good Deeds Week, when so many people are looking forward to giving back to the community. For all of us at Make-A-Wish, we cannot imagine life any other way".
Dvir Benedek, Chairman of Make-A-Wish Israel: "Make-A-WIsh Israel is proud to open the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in celebration of Good Deeds Week. On this day, more than ever, we remind ourselves of our goal - making the impossible possible for hundreds of children with critical illnesses. With the continuous support of so many great individuals we are privileged to keep granting life changing wishes to ensure that no eligible child in Israel's wish will not be granted."
Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO: “Usually the opening bell ceremony is held on the occasion of a company making IPO of equity or a large amount of bonds. To mark Good Deeds Week, we are opening the trading today in an unusual manner that puts things in a very different perspective. We are delighted to have Amit as our guest, a boy with a dream of managing a company one day. For a child to be dreaming of managing a company is a wonderful thing, since this proves that management is also an aspiration and that, if you become a really successful manager, your company can go public and be traded here on TASE, together with nearly 500 other public companies”.
Photo credit: Omer Messinger, for no financial consideration.