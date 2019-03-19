maincubes And Colocation Northwest Announce Transatlantic Data Center Partnership

U.S. data center operator Colocation Northwest and European data center operator maincubes today announced their transatlantic colocation partnership to complement each other’s data center footprints on both sides of the Atlantic. Sharing a company focus on high-availability, enterprise-grade security, compliance and energy-efficiency for their data centers in the U.S. and Europe respectively, Colocation Northwest and maincubes expect to accelerate their combined colocation sales scope and international customer reach.
As one of the largest privately held ISPs and colocation providers in the Seattle, Washington area, Colocation Northwest operates eight colocation data centers in the pacific northwest of the United States. A division of IsoFusion, Colocation Northwest has its facilities located in South Hill Seattle, Downtown Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and Redmond. Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group, maincubes operates a rapidly expanding number of colocation data centers in the European market. Its current facilities are located in Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.
“As one the largest private data center operators and colocation providers in Washington State, many businesses depend on Colocation Northwest to accommodate their mission-critical IT infrastructure deployments including private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Steve Milton, CEO of Colocation Northwest. “The agreement with maincubes announced today significantly extends our mutual sales reach into other geographies, into markets showing great demand for the high quality, enterprise-grade colocation services we both deliver.”
The partnership agreement between Colocation Northwest and maincubes is based on mutual interest in grabbing the attention of business prospects looking for combined U.S. and European data center coverage. The agreement is also targeting businesses in the U.S. just searching for European data center presence, or vice versa as far as European companies are concerned. Under the agreement, Colocation Northwest and maincubes will be able to make use of each other’s sales power and technical expertise while maintaining full independency.
U.S. and European Data Centers
“It’s a unique collaboration, with full respect for each other’s independent positions in our own home markets on both sides of the pond,” said Joris te Lintelo, Director at maincubes. “Although our companies will stay fully independent, we share a vision with Steve and his team. Our German-engineered, uptime-focused approach towards data center development is actually quite similar to Colocation Northwest’s go-to-market strategy. German-engineered to us means that maincubes doesn’t take any risks whatsoever when it comes to the data center architectures and the technologies we deploy. We both operate network-dense facilities with a focus on redundancy thus high-availability. We both go the next mile for clients to achieve third-party accredited compliance, the highest energy-efficiency rates, as well as maximum security. At the same time both our companies attach great value to maintaining full flexibility in the colocation solutions we deliver and the delivery of high-customization options.”
Colocation Northwest and maincubes are offering retail as well as wholesale colocation services to their clients and prospects. In maincubes’ recently completed data center in Amsterdam for example, the European data center operator has two enterprise suites available with a capacity of 1.7MW and 1.3MW respectively. Colocation Northwest also offers entire data centers to their customers in the pacific northwest.
