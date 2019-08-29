Magdalena Hartman Appointed CEO Of Nordic Growth Market

The Board of Directors of Nordic Growth Market NGM AB (NGM) resolved to appoint Magdalena Hartman (44) as the new Chief Executive Officer of NGM – the leading exchange for Nordic retail investors and Boerse Stuttgart’s Swedish subsidiary. Magdalena Hartman will join NGM on October 1 and succeed the current CEO, Roger Peleback. He will leave the company after more than 19 years to take on new challenges.
Magdalena Hartman has held various management positions in the Nordic and US financial sector, including as Senior Vice President at Nasdaq. “Magdalena Hartman is a highly experienced, international executive in the industry for many years. The Board is pleased that she will be taking the lead at NGM, bringing with her a proven track record of value creation and exactly the managerial skills NGM needs during the next stage of its development”, said Dr. Michael Völter, Chairman of the NGM Board of Directors. “We would like to warmly thank Roger Peleback for his work and highly regret his decision. He had a decisive influence on NGM during the last two decades and has successfully developed it further.”
The designated CEO, Magdalena Hartman, said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to join NGM, a true Nordic growth market. NGM has an excellent service minded culture, unique technology and provides great access to European capital markets. I am looking forward to build on this success whilst simultaneously ensuring we remain focused on delivering the very best quality products and service to our customers.”