Maala Organization Released Its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Ratings At The TASE Opening Bell Ceremony

This morning, June 25, 2018, the management of Maala organization opened the trading on the Tel Aviv Stock exchange (TASE) to mark Maala 2018 corporate social responsibility ratings, which assess the social and business responsibility of 150 of Israel’s largest companies. The ceremony was attended by dozens of public and private companies that participate in the index ratings and came to ring the opening bell.
Momo Mahadav, Maala’s CEO, who presented the highlights of the new index and the companies awarded platinum, gold and silver ratings explained the originality of the name selection, stating: “the name Giraffe was an intuitive choice. When it came to examining how companies have been growing and developing over the years, we were reminded of a giraffe with her calves standing beside her; we then discovered that World Giraffe Day took place last Thursday – a day for raising one’s sights and looking above and beyond the treetops.”
Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO stated: “the Israeli capital market loves companies that flourish, and today we have with us many companies leaders that have done just that. I’m delighted that Maala too is an organization that is growing steadily and healthily. It is great to see that in Israel we not only talk about things that are important to us – we also implement them, and it is my greatest hope that this will continue well into the future.”
Pictured: Momo Mehadav, Maala’s CEO; Micky Adiv, Chairperson of Maala’s Board of Directors; Amnon Neubach, Chairman of TASE’s Board of Directors; Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO; and, executives from companies that participate in the index.
Photo credit: Omer Messinger.