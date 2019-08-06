Lydda Capital Limited Becomes A BISX Broker Dealer

From left to right: BISX COO; Mr. Holland Grant, Lydda Client Relatiionship Manager Miss Alicia Curry, BISX CEO; Mr. Keith Davies
The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) is pleased to announce that Lydda Capital Limited (Lydda) has become a BISX Broker-Dealer Member.
Lydda Capital Limited becomes the seventh BISX Broker-Dealer Member to provide brokerage services. Speaking on the addition of a new Broker-Dealer Member, Keith Davies, BISX’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “It is our pleasure to welcome Lydda Capital Limited. By taking this determinative step by becoming a BISX Broker-Dealer Member, Lydda has demonstrated their commitment to the Bahamian capital markets growth and development. We look forward to seeing them begin trading on the Exchange and offering services to clients.”
From left to right: Alicia Curry discussing Lydda’s plans with Keith Davies and Holland Grant
Speaking of the BISX Membership, Alicia Curry, Client Relationship Manager for Lydda noted: “Lydda Capital is excited by the expansion of its product offerings and is looking forward to assisting clients desirious of trading on BISX.”
Mr. Davies commented further on the significance of this new Member, stating, “Before any Broker-Dealer becomes a BISX Member, they are required to first go through the licensing process of the Securities Commission, after which they need to go through BISX’s own separate due diligence process. Lydda was very proactive in both providing information and responding to our queries during this phase.”
BISX encourages the growth and development of The Bahamian Capital Markets. Lydda Capital Limited and other financial services entrepreneurs aid in this vision by increasing the options for investors, giving them more Broker Dealers to choose from and allowing them to choose the one best suited for their investment needs.