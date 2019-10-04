LuxSE, CSSF And Minister For Finance Ring The Bell For Financial Literacy

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), together with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), celebrated a special Ring the Bell ceremony as part of the 3rd edition of World Investor Week on Friday 4 October. The official ceremony took place at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, in the presence of H.E. Pierre Gramegna, Luxembourg Minister of Finance, and other key members of the Luxembourg financial community, wishing to show that they support the improvement of financial literacy in Luxembourg and beyond.
“Data is the foundation on which education is built, and one of the main responsibilities of exchanges is to gather information and data about listed financial securities. At LuxSE, we provide investors with free, comprehensive and meaningful data that investors can use as a basis for their investment decisions. We are now exploring how we can transform this well of data into educational programmes, especially within the field of sustainable finance,” said CEO of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Robert Scharfe.
Promoting more informed investment
World Investor Week is an initiative created by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) that aims to highlight the importance of investor education and the strategies that have been put in place by industry regulators in order to secure investor protection.
"With the world of finance becoming increasingly complex, the CSSF, as part of its public interest mission and through its financial education initiatives, wishes to help each citizen acquire the knowledge necessary to take the right decisions with respect to their financial commitments. Consumer protection goes hand in hand with appropriate financial education," said Director General of the CSSF, Claude Marx, who co-hosted the event along with Robert Scharfe.
As the delegation prepared to ring the bell for financial literacy, H.E. Minister Pierre Gramegna stressed that “since the global financial crisis, investor protection has been at the centre of numerous regulatory initiatives, in Europe and beyond. However, investor protection starts with informed investors, and thus financial education. Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy not only raises awareness of this essential topic but also underlines the need for the financial industry to work hand in hand with the public sector, and specifically regulators, to promote financial literacy.”
This ceremony was one of many events taking place in 90 jurisdictions from all four corners of the world to mark World Investor Week.