Luxembourg Stock Exchange Wins Green Bond Pioneer Award From Climate Bonds Initiative

- Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) recognises Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s efforts in promoting sustainable finance
- The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), with its sustainability-focused Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), wins in the Green Bond Listing Venue category
- The CBI awards recognise global leadership in green bond issuance and green finance development
The Green Bond Pioneer Awards (GBPA) are the premier annual recognition of achievement by organisations, financial institutions, governments and individuals who have demonstrated leadership through pioneering initiatives and green issuance, and have provided positive examples of climate-resilient and low-carbon investments. The CBI, who grants the awards, is an investor-focused not-for-profit, promoting large-scale investment in the low-carbon economy. The awards’ jury is composed of a buy-side advisory committee.
“To reach the vital goal of the first trillion in annual global green finance will need an increased focus on capital flows to emerging economies into the 2020s. The recipients of the 2019 Awards are at the forefront of this climate finance challenge. We thank these pioneers for demonstrating to the world that green finance is the tool to get us there,” commented Sean Kidney, CEO of CBI.
The Luxembourg Green Exchange is leading by example – the 2018 year-end results speak for themselves:
- An overall issued amount of EUR 112bn
- 252 green, social and sustainability bonds
- 25 ESG, green and social funds
- 79 issuers from across the globe
Two and a half years after its launch, the Luxembourg Green Exchange is still the only dedicated platform for sustainable investment products.
“At LuxSE, we take pride in our forward-looking mindset. Our efforts to streamline green finance go beyond continental frontiers and aim at opening new doors for both potential issuers and investors. LGX is the wall of fame for issuers of sustainable financial instruments such as, among others, the world’s leading development banks. International investors appreciate having both: the easy access to almost half of the world’s listed green bonds, and the wealth of sustainable information linked to them, all gathered in one single place. I am thrilled that CBI recognises our efforts and thank all our issuers for having supported us so far,” commented Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE.
The Luxembourg Green Exchange, a platform dedicated exclusively to green, social and sustainable securities, was launched in September 2016.