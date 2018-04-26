Luminex Wins “Best Dark Pool” At 2018 Markets Choice Awards

Luminex Trading & Analytics LLC, a buy side-owned trading venue delivering efficient, low-cost block executions, has been awarded “Best Dark Pool” at the 2018 Markets Choice Awards, sponsored by Markets Media.
Awarded annually, the “Best Dark Pool” category recognizes excellence in execution and client service among alternative trading systems that enable investors to make trades without telegraphing their intentions. Following a call for nominations from the readership of MarketsMedia.com, editorial staff conducted research and telephone interviews and consulted with an advisory board to choose the winners.
The award represents the culmination of a year of significant growth and accomplishment for Luminex. Following the platform’s most significant upgrade to date, Luminex now supports negotiable, firm and conditional orders. The addition of conditional orders has made trading on Luminex more efficient for buy side workflows and allows subscribers to interact with more block orders. Rolled out shortly after the new year began, this upgrade helped make January 2018 Luminex’s best-ever month by volume.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the hard work they have accomplished on behalf of the Luminex community of market participants,” said Jonathan Clark, CEO of Luminex. “From the very beginning, Luminex has been focused on doing what’s best for our clients and the buy side overall. Our thanks go out to Markets Media for recognizing the unique value we provide our subscribers in finding clean, natural large-block liquidity at disruptively low rates.”
Luminex has grown steadily and substantially since its inception in Q4 2015, regularly ranking at or near the top of FINRA’s three block trading categories by average trade size. In 2017 the firm recorded several best-ever trading days.
Awarded annually to the most important constituencies of institutional trading and technology – buy-side investment managers, sell-side execution desks, hedge funds, exchanges and trading platforms, established technology providers, and emerging fintech firms – the Markets Choice Awards recognize excellence across the full spectrum of financial market participants. Winners of the 2018 awards were announced on April 24 during a ceremony in New York.