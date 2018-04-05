LSEG Technology Successfully Implements The OCG Participant Gateway For HKEX

- Orion Central Gateway (OCG) project is part of HKEX’s technology transformation programme
- OCG technology provides a centralised, highly resilient, low latency, scalable platform for market participants
- Go-live marks a major transformation in market access, connectivity, speed and efficiency
- LSEG Technology delivers innovative financial services technology to over 40 capital markets organisations globally, including HKEX, SGX and JSE
LSEG Technology today announced the go-live rollout of the HKEX Orion Central Gateway (OCG). Working with HKEX, LSEG Technology’s MillenniumIT has successfully delivered and integrated the OCG technology with the Orion Trading Platform enabling all users to electronically connect to HKEX’s securities trading systems. The upgraded direct order gateway will increase capacity and allow HKEX to offer a more robust, low-latency technology service.
HKEX originally launched its “HKEX Orion Technology Initiatives” in 2012 as part of a major transformation of its technology infrastructure. The programme included transforming data centres, networks, as well as the core trading infrastructure.
Richard Leung, Deputy Group CIO and CTO of HKEX, said:
“Working with LSEG Technology to improve the Orion Central Gateway has enabled us to provide low latency, scalable and resilient connectivity for over 600 exchange participants. The successful implementation and roll-out of the project will significantly enhance our ongoing system performance and HKEX’s position within the exchange community. In recent weeks we’ve seen record volumes and are pleased with the performance of the new Orion Central Gateway”.
Nigel Cairns, General Manager for LSEG Technology, said:
"LSEG Technology is delighted to work with HKEX to enhance their market positioning and connectivity to its Exchange community. Developed through MillenniumIT, the Orion Central Gateway has enabled us to establish a close working relationship to explore expanding the services provided across both trading and post trade”.
LSEG Technology delivers robust, scalable, high-performance technology including broker, exchange, market data, risk management, surveillance, clearing and settlement products to customers around the world. LSEG Technology’s market-leading trading and post-trade products, empowered with key patented technology, helps improve operational efficiencies for over 40 financial market infrastructure and financial services firms, which include London Stock Exchange, HKEX, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, TP-ICAP and other markets worldwide.