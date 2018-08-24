LSEG: SEDOL Masterfile Expands Its Data Offering With US Fixed Income Additions

- Significant expansion of SEDOL Fixed Income coverage to include all US Municipal and US Corporate Bond data
- c. 1.5 million new fixed income codes
- Addition of 11 new security types to accommodate granularity of the service offered
London Stock Exchange’s SEDOL service, is pleased to announce significant enhancements to the SEDOL Masterfile. 11 new security types have been added to the Data Dictionary incorporating approximately 1.5 million fixed income SEDOL codes covering all US Municipal and US Corporate Bond data. The data is provided by Mergent, part of FTSE Russell.
The SEDOL Masterfile continues to expand its offering to meet client demand for increased datasets. This most recent enhancement represents an 8% increase in security coverage.
Laura Stanley, Manager, SEDOL:
“We are very excited to expand the US Fixed Income content within SEDOL Masterfile as we continue to enhance our global asset coverage. Working in collaboration with Mergent by FTSE Russell, the addition of US Municipal and US Corporate Bond data is a significant step as we work to become the golden source for static reference data globally.”
The global financial community depends on the SEDOL Masterfile services for reliable, accurate and timely static reference data on over 70 million global multi-asset securities including equities, fixed income and derivatives to fulfil the ever-changing requirements of the financial services industry. The unique code improves pricing, clearing and settlement across global markets for subscribing participants. SEDOL Masterfile is a central data security master for issuer and instrument data with the SEDOL code contributing to a unique, country level, global instrument identifier.
A complete list of the new values can be found in the SEDOL Masterfile Dictionary section on the SEDOL Documentation page.