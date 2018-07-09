LSEG Launches Collaboration Initiatives In Japan

- LSEG and JPX agree to identify and collaborate on initiatives to promote global sustainable investment
- LSEG launches Japan Advisory Group comprised of senior Japanese business leaders
- Both initiatives designed to further promote the close ties between UK and Japan
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Japan Exchange Group (JPX) are delighted to announce that they have agreed to identify and collaborate on financial market infrastructure initiatives designed to promote global sustainable investment and on product marketing initiatives.
LSEG and JPX have begun identifying areas for mutual collaboration and innovation across the full spectrum of ESG investment finance. Both Groups want to further deepen ties in order to expand the range of services offered to listed companies and investors across capital markets in Japan, the UK, and globally. The initial focus will be on joint marketing activities to promote listing products, especially those related to ESG.
JPX and LSEG, as Partner Exchanges in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, are both firmly and demonstrably committed to promoting sustainable investment. LSEG has also long been a proponent of sustainable investment, working closely with market participants to offer products designed to promote Green Finance. More information on these initiatives can be found on via the Group’s dedicated Global Sustainable Investment Centre.
In addition, LSEG also announces the launch of its new Japan Advisory Group (JAG), which brings together senior Japanese business leaders to discuss opportunities to promote and strengthen the close ties between the UK and Japan. JAG will be chaired by Suneel Bakhshi, Chairman of LSEG International Advisory Groups. The five members of JAG, in alphabetical order, are:
- Tetsuya Kubo, Chairman of the Board, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc
- Nana Otsuki, Chief Analyst, Monex
- Atsushi Saito, Commissioner of Nippon Professional Baseball, Senior Fellow of KKR Global Institute and Former Group CEO, JPX
- Akira Sugano, President and CEO, Asset Management One Co. Ltd
- Tatsuo Tanaka, Director and Chairman, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Chairman, Citibank NA Tokyo Branch
The first meeting of JAG will take place in Tokyo this week, and it is intended that the group will meet three times a year. Haruhiko Saito, Managing Director, Tokyo International Consulting K.K, will act as Secretariat to JAG.
To celebrate the new initiatives and the Lord Mayor’s visit to Tokyo, LSEG today hosted a reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo welcoming over 100 senior leaders from across the Japanese business community.
David Warren, Interim Group CEO and Group CFO, LSEG:
"We are honoured to partner with JPX in the important area of sustainable finance. We both share a commitment to working closely with global market participants to meet the world’s sustainable finance needs. We look forward to expanding the range of services available to listed companies and investors across our markets through this partnership."
Suneel Bakhshi, Chairman, LSEG International Advisory Groups said:
“LSEG’s initiative with JPX and the launch of our Japan Advisory Group will deepen the collaboration between our two markets. We are honoured and delighted to welcome such esteemed representatives of the Japanese business community to join our advisory group and look forward to working with them to help further develop our relationships in Japan.”
Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor of the City of London said:
“I am delighted that two of the world’s largest stock exchanges have pledged to work more closely together. This is tremendous news for investors in both countries, and for the Square Mile as a whole.
“It is also fantastic to see both sides building on the Memorandum of Understanding I signed last year with the Mayor of Tokyo, and I am pleased the announcement could be made during my visit to Tokyo.”