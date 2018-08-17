- Sensyne Health raises £60 million on AIM with a market capitalisation of £225 million
- First clinical AI technology company on London Stock Exchange
- Reinforces London Stock Exchange’s status as a leading global listing venue for innovative healthcare companies
London Stock Exchange Group today welcomes Sensyne Health, a healthcare technology company, to AIM. The company raised £60 million on admission with a market capitalisation of £225 million. Sensyne Health is the first clinical AI technology company on London Stock Exchange.
To celebrate Sensyne Health’s successful IPO, Charlie Walker, Head of Equity Primary Markets at London Stock Exchange, welcomed Lord (Paul) Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health to open London trading today.
Charlie Walker, Head of Equity Primary Markets at London Stock Exchange plc:
“We are delighted to congratulate Lord Drayson on his return to London Stock Exchange today with the successful IPO of Sensyne Health on AIM. This is an exciting IPO for many reasons, not least that it clearly demonstrates that London is supporting the funding ambitions of cutting-edge UK healthcare companies, especially at the nexus between healthcare and AI, an area of huge opportunity for the UK. Oxford-based Sensyne Health will use the capital raised on AIM primarily to expand its teams to deliver on its business strategy and is an inspiration to innovative companies from across the UK looking for access to long-term growth capital.”
Lord (Paul) Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health:
“It is great to be back on London Stock Exchange. As a healthcare technology company working in partnership with NHS Trusts London Stock Exchange’s AIM is the natural choice for us and we are delighted by the support we have seen from institutional investors in our IPO.”
London Stock Exchange healthcare credentials:
- 122 healthcare companies are currently listed on London Stock Exchange, with a combined market cap of £259 billion
- Since 2008, over £14 billion has been raised by healthcare companies on London Stock Exchange