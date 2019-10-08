London Stock Exchange Group Statement Re HKEX Withdrawal

The Board of London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) notes the announcement made by HKEX that it does not intend to make an offer for LSEG.
LSEG remains committed to and continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv. Regulatory approval processes are underway and shareholder approval for the transaction is expected to be sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting in November 2019. The transaction remains on track to close in H2 2020.
Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms and abbreviations used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the LSEG announcement as on 13 September 2019.