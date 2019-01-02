London Stock Exchange Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
As at close of business on 31 December 2018, London Stock Exchange Group plc has in issue 350,604,102 ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each.
London Stock Exchange Group plc holds 2,434,685 of its ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in London Stock Exchange Group plc is 348,169,417.
The above figure 348,169,417 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, London Stock Exchange Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.