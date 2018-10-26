 Skip to main Content
London Stock Exchange Group Plc Publication Of Prospectus

Date 26/10/2018

The following Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 26 October 2018 relating to the £2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of London Stock Exchange Group plc

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: http://www.lseg.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-key-documents

 A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

 