London Stock Exchange Group Plc Publication Of Prospectus

The following Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:
Prospectus dated 26 October 2018 relating to the £2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of London Stock Exchange Group plc
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: http://www.lseg.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-key-documents
A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM