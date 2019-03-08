London Stock Exchange Group Plc Board Appointment

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Cressida Hogg CBE will join the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
Sir Donald Brydon, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group plc, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Cressida Hogg to the Board of LSEG. Cressida brings significant board experience including as Chair of Landsec. She combines this with her strong corporate background in infrastructure and private equity. Her experience will be of great benefit as we continue to deliver on the Group’s strategic ambitions.”
Cressida currently chairs the Board of Landsec having first joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2014. She spent nearly 20 years at 3i Group plc and was one of the co-founders of 3i’s infrastructure business in 2005, becoming Managing Partner in 2009. During this time, Cressida advised on all of 3i’s infrastructure transactions. She was also Global Head of Infrastructure at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board between 2014 and 2018.
There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.
Background:
Cressida Hogg CBE
Board roles:
2016 to date Land Securities Group plc
2018 - Chairman, Nomination Committee
2014 - 2018 - Non-Executive Director
2015 - 2018 Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd
Non-Executive Director
2007 - 2018 Anglian Water Group Ltd
Non-Executive Director
Professional experience:
2014 - 2018 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Managing Director/ Head of Division
1995 - 2014 3i Group plc
2009 - 2014 - Managing Partner, 3i Infrastructure
2007 - 2009 - Investment Advisor, 3i Infrastructure
2005 - 2009 - Senior Partner, 3i Group plc
1995 - 2005 - Various positions in private equity
2007 - 2009 UK HM Treasury
Advisor
1992 - 1995 JP Morgan Ltd
Various Positions
Education:
1993 - 1995 London Business School
MBA
1987 - 1990 St John’s College Oxford
BA