 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

London Stock Exchange Group Plc Board Appointment

Date 08/03/2019

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Cressida Hogg CBE will join the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Sir Donald Brydon, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group plc, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Cressida Hogg to the Board of LSEG. Cressida brings significant board experience including as Chair of Landsec. She combines this with her strong corporate background in infrastructure and private equity. Her experience will be of great benefit as we continue to deliver on the Group’s strategic ambitions.”

Cressida currently chairs the Board of Landsec having first joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2014. She spent nearly 20 years at 3i Group plc and was one of the co-founders of 3i’s infrastructure business in 2005, becoming Managing Partner in 2009. During this time, Cressida advised on all of 3i’s infrastructure transactions. She was also Global Head of Infrastructure at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board between 2014 and 2018.

There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.

Background: 

Cressida Hogg CBE

Board roles:
2016 to date                Land Securities Group plc
                                   2018 - Chairman, Nomination Committee
                                   2014 - 2018 - Non-Executive Director

2015 - 2018                Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd
                                   Non-Executive Director

2007 - 2018                Anglian Water Group Ltd
                                   Non-Executive Director

Professional experience:
2014 - 2018                Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
                                   Managing Director/ Head of Division

1995 - 2014                3i Group plc
                                   2009 - 2014 - Managing Partner, 3i Infrastructure
                                   2007 - 2009 - Investment Advisor, 3i Infrastructure
                                   2005 - 2009 - Senior Partner, 3i Group plc
                                   1995 - 2005 - Various positions in private equity

2007 - 2009                UK HM Treasury
                                   Advisor

1992 - 1995                JP Morgan Ltd
                                   Various Positions

Education:

1993 - 1995                 London Business School
                                   MBA

1987 - 1990                 St John’s College Oxford 
                                   BA

 