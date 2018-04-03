London Stock Exchange Group Plc Block Listing Interim Review

|
Name of applicant:
|
London Stock Exchange Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
The London Stock Exchange Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 (the "2014 LTIP");
The London Stock Exchange Group SAYE Option Scheme (the "SAYE"); and
The London Stock Exchange Group International ShareSave Plan (the "International Sharesave").
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
02 October 2017
|
To:
|
29 March 2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
1,461,419
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
36,294 in respect of the International Sharesave.
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
1,425,125
|
Name of contact:
|
Lisa Condron
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
020 7797 1000