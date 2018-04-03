 Skip to main Content
London Stock Exchange Group Plc Block Listing Interim Review

Date 03/04/2018

Name of applicant:

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Name of scheme:

The London Stock Exchange Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 (the "2014 LTIP");

The London Stock Exchange Group SAYE Option Scheme (the "SAYE"); and

The London Stock Exchange Group International ShareSave Plan (the "International Sharesave").

Period of return:

From:

02 October  2017

To:

29 March 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,461,419

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

 

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

36,294  in respect of the International Sharesave.

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,425,125
         

 

Name of contact:

Lisa Condron

Telephone number of contact:

020 7797 1000