London Stock Exchange Group: Capital Markets Division Leadership

- Raffaele Jerusalmi to step down as Group Director of Capital Markets by end 2019
- Jerusalmi to continue as CEO, Borsa Italiana; a member of the LSEG Executive Committee and an Executive Director of the Board LSEG plc
- LSEG to initiate global search for Director of Capital Markets
London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”, “the Group”) today announces that Raffaele Jerusalmi, Group Director of Capital Markets, LSEG and CEO, Borsa Italiana, has informed the Group of his intention to step down as Group Director of Capital Markets by the end of 2019.
Raffaele will continue in his current role until a successor is appointed and remains an Executive Director of the Board of LSEG plc and a member of LSEG’s Executive Committee. He continues to report to David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG. Raffaele will remain as CEO, Borsa Italiana after stepping down from Capital Markets role.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG said:
“Raffi has made a tremendous contribution to the Group. He was instrumental in the merger between Borsa Italiana and London Stock Exchange in 2007 and has played a key role building a world class capital markets business. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the future as he continues to contribute to the Group’s success in Italy. Borsa Italiana is a core part of the Group and we are committed to further developing and investing in our business in Italy.”
Raffaele Jerusalmi, Group Director of Capital Markets and CEO, Borsa Italiana, said:
“Over the past ten years, it has been a great privilege to lead a talented global team to contribute to the successful growth and development of the Group’s Capital Markets business. We have successfully developed a strong business across our portfolio of primary and secondary markets businesses. From our flagship markets of London Stock Exchange plc and Borsa Italiana to our businesses run in partnership with customers, including MTS, Turquoise and CurveGlobal, we have focused on driving innovation across our markets to benefit stakeholders with a number of new products and services across equities, fixed income ETPs and derivatives. Turquoise Plato is a good example of this innovative spirit and partnership with customers. We have also supported the growth of private companies through ELITE, our global digital platform which now includes more than 1100 companies across 40 countries. Our Italian business has consistently been a laboratory for innovation and I look forward to continuing to support the Group’s development in Italy.”
LSEG will undertake a global search for a Director of Capital Markets. Capital Markets is one of LSEG’s core businesses across Capital Formation, Information Services and Post Trade and Risk Management Services, supported by Technology and a commitment to operational excellence.