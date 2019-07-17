London Stock Exchange Group Board Appointment

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Dominic Blakemore will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 January 2020. Dominic will assume the Chair of the Audit Committee from Paul Heiden after the conclusion of the AGM in April 2020, when Paul will step down from the LSEG Board.
Don Robert, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Dominic to the Board. Dominic brings deep financial and commercial expertise to the Group. His executive and board experience will be of great benefit to the Group as we continue to execute our strategy as a global financial markets infrastructure group. I would also like to record the Board’s gratitude to Paul Heiden for his significant contribution to LSEG over the last decade, during a period of significant growth and diversification.”
Dominic is currently Group Chief Executive of Compass Group PLC, where he spent the last seven years in a variety of senior roles including as Group Finance Director. Prior to joining Compass, he was Chief Financial Officer of Birds Eye Iglo Group and spent six years at Cadbury plc. His board roles include serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee at Shire plc.
There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.
Background:
Dominic Blakemore
Executive Career:
2012 to date Compass Group PLC
2018 to date Group Chief Executive
2017 - 2018 Group Deputy Chief Executive
2015 – 2017 Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe
2012 - 2015 Group Finance Director
2012 Group Finance Director Designate
2010 – 2011 Birds Eye Iglo Group Chief Financial Officer
2004 - 2010 Cadbury Plc
2008 – 2010 Europe Finance and Strategy Director
2006 - 2008 Corporate Finance Director
2004 – 2006 Group Financial Controller
1993 - 2004 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Various Positions
1991 – 1993 UNIFE (Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes), Paris
Translator and Interpreter
Non-Executive Career:
2015 to date University College London
Member of the Academic Council and Chair of the Audit Committee
2014 - 2018 Shire Plc
2014 - 2018 Non-Executive Director
2014 - 2017 Chairman, Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee
Education & Qualifications:
1996 Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales ACA
1989 - 1991 University College London - B.A. French with Latin