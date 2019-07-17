 Skip to main Content
London Stock Exchange Group Board Appointment

Date 17/07/2019

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Dominic Blakemore will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 January 2020. Dominic will assume the Chair of the Audit Committee from Paul Heiden after the conclusion of the AGM in April 2020, when Paul will step down from the LSEG Board. 

Don Robert, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Dominic to the Board. Dominic brings deep financial and commercial expertise to the Group. His executive and board experience will be of great benefit to the Group as we continue to execute our strategy as a global financial markets infrastructure group. I would also like to record the Board’s gratitude to Paul Heiden for his significant contribution to LSEG over the last decade, during a period of significant growth and diversification.”

Dominic is currently Group Chief Executive of Compass Group PLC, where he spent the last seven years in a variety of senior roles including as Group Finance Director. Prior to joining Compass, he was Chief Financial Officer of Birds Eye Iglo Group and spent six years at Cadbury plc. His board roles include serving as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee at Shire plc.

There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.

Background:

Dominic Blakemore

Executive Career:

2012 to date     Compass Group PLC

2018 to date       Group Chief Executive

2017 - 2018        Group Deputy Chief Executive

2015 – 2017       Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe

2012 - 2015       Group Finance Director

2012                  Group Finance Director Designate

2010 – 2011      Birds Eye Iglo Group Chief Financial Officer

2004 - 2010       Cadbury Plc

2008 – 2010      Europe Finance and Strategy Director

2006 - 2008      Corporate Finance Director

2004 – 2006      Group Financial Controller

1993 - 2004       PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Various Positions

1991 – 1993      UNIFE (Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes), Paris

Translator and Interpreter

 

Non-Executive Career:

2015 to date      University College London

Member of the Academic Council and Chair of the Audit Committee


2014 - 2018      Shire Plc

2014 - 2018       Non-Executive Director

2014 - 2017       Chairman, Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee

Education & Qualifications:

1996                  Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales ACA

1989 - 1991       University College London - B.A. French with Latin