London Stock Exchange Group Board Appointment

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Professor Kathleen DeRose will join the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
Donald Brydon, Chairman of London Stock Exchange Group plc, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Kathleen DeRose to the Board of LSEG. Kathleen brings extensive FinTech experience to the role as well as a strong background in asset management. Her understanding and knowledge of how global financial markets are adapting to new technology will be of great benefit to the Group as we continue to develop our business.”
Kathleen is currently a Clinical Associate Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business leading the FinTech curriculum and a board member at Evolute AG, a Swiss wealth technology company. Prior to joining her current roles, she had a distinguished thirty-year career in global finance, including senior roles in asset management at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank.
