London Stock Exchange Group Appoints David Schwimmer As Chief Executive Officer

London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of David Schwimmer as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Group on 1 August 2018 and will be a member of the Board of Directors, LSEG plc (“the Board”). David Warren, Interim CEO and Group CFO, will continue as Group CFO and a member of the Board.
David Schwimmer, 49, joins LSEG after a twenty year career at Goldman Sachs. Most recently, David was Global Head of Market Structure and Global Head of Metals and Mining in Investment Banking. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in the Financial Institutions Group, focusing on Market Structure, Brokerage and Trading. He also served as Chief of Staff to then President and COO, Lloyd Blankfein, and spent three years in Moscow as Co-Head of Goldman Sachs’ business for Russia/CIS.
David brings a strategic perspective on the drivers of growth and innovation in financial markets infrastructure. He has extensive experience leading diverse and high performing teams in dynamic markets. He also brings deep experience in capital markets, having advised blue-chip corporate clients across sectors and regions on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and other transactions.
Donald Brydon, Chairman, London Stock Exchange Group, said: “I am delighted to announce David Schwimmer’s appointment after what has been a comprehensive global search conducted by the Board. David is a leader with great experience in the financial market infrastructure sector, which he has been closely involved in throughout his investment banking career, as well as capital markets experience in both developed and emerging markets. He is well known for his robust intellect and partnership approach with clients and colleagues alike.”
David Schwimmer said, “It is an honour and privilege to be asked to lead London Stock Exchange Group. It is both an iconic institution and a great business. Having worked with exchanges and other market infrastructure companies for much of the past 20 years, I have been impressed by its strong track record of partnering with customers to deliver innovative solutions. LSEG has multiple opportunities for further attractive growth across its market leading capital formation, information services and post trade businesses. I look forward to working alongside the Group’s highly capable management team to continue to deliver value for its customers, employees and shareholders.”
Background:
Remuneration
In keeping with the Group’s Remuneration policy, the new Chief Executive’s remuneration is designed to support the long term interests of the Group. LSEG is committed to paying for performance with a focus on variable pay aligned with the interests of shareholders.
The CEO’s remuneration package will include:
- Annual salary of £775,000;
- Bonus opportunity of 225% of salary, pro-rated for 2018 based on joining date with mandatory deferral of 50% of bonus into shares for a three year period;
- A 2018 LTIP grant of 300% of salary, which will only vest based on performance over a three year period as assessed by the Remuneration Committee against a range of financial targets and actual TSR performance. The award will also be subject to a 2 year post-vesting holding period, resulting in a total 5 year holding period from the date of LTIP grant;
- A requirement to reach the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (“MSR”) of 300% salary, within a 5 year period of appointment
- A cash allowance of 15% of salary in lieu of pension and standard UK benefits;
- Relocation support for a fixed period, including housing allowance; and
- A one-off payment of £1,050k to be made in March 2019 to compensate for the forfeiture of cash compensation for 2018 from his previous employer. There are no other buy-outs.
The terms of the remuneration package reflect the enhancements made to our Remuneration Policy published with the 2017 Annual Report.
Further detail on LSEG’s Remuneration Policy is outlined in the 2017 Annual Report https://www.lseg.com/sites/default/files/content/documents/LSEG%20Annual%20Report%2031%20December%202017.PDFand full details of the Chief Executive’s remuneration will be included in the 2018 Annual Report.
David Schwimmer CV
1998-2018 Goldman Sachs Group
2017-2018 Global Head of Market Structure; Global Head of Metals and Mining Investment Banking
2011-2017 Global Head of Metals and Mining
2012 Elected Partner
2010-2011 Head, Metals & Mining, North America
2006-2009 Co-Head, Goldman Sachs Russia and Head of Russia/CIS Investment Banking
2005-2006 Chief of Staff to the President & COO
1998-2005 Financial Institutions Group, covering Market Structure, Brokerage & Trading
1996-1998 Associate, Davis Polk & Wardwell
1996 MALD, Fletcher School, Tufts University
1996 JD, Harvard University
1991 BA, Yale University
LSEG plc Board of Directors
David Schwimmer joins the Board. The current members of the LSEG plc Board can be found here:
