Listed Companies Connect With 35 Institutions With US$ 3.2 Trillion Of Assets Under Management: DFM’s International Investors Roadshow In New York Attracts 21 New Institutions

H.E. Essa Kazim:
- “Roadshow’s success underlines institutions’ confidence of DFM, as their favoured gateway to highly growing economies in the UAE and the region”
- 11 thousand DFM-registered institutions owning 83.4% of the Market Capitalization
- Institutional investors’ share of trading reached 53.2% during the first quarter of 2019
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) International Investors Roadshow in New York 2019 has witnessed significant participation from international investment institutions. The event enabled listed companies to hold 81 One-on-One meetings with senior representatives of 35 international institutions managing approximately US$ 3.2 Trillion of assets.
The Roadshow was organized on Monday and Tuesday 10-11 June 2019 in conjunction with the Global Emerging Markets Investor Forum (GEMS), one of the largest investment forums organized by HSBC with the participation of more than 300 international institutions.
Nine DFM and Nasdaq Dubai listed companies took part in the event including; Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls, Emaar Development, Aramex, Damac Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, DP World, DFM Company.
The roadshow attracted 21 new institutions that took part for the first time, representing 60% of the total number of institutions. Additionally, number of meetings for each participating company has significantly increased reaching to 19 meetings for some of the issuers.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “Initiated in the year 2007 as a pioneering step amongst regional markets, the DFM’s international investors roadshows achieve greater success yearly in a clear evidence of its important role to strengthen links between listed companies and the investing community globally. The roadshow’s ability to attract new institutions as well as the significant increase in number of meetings for participating companies underline institutions’ confidence in DFM’s lucrative and diversified opportunities and its status as the preferred gateway to the rapidly growing economies in the UAE and the region. The DFM has diversified listed securities for leading companies in the UAE as well as dually-listed companies from other countries in the region.”
Strong presence of foreign and institutional investments
It is noteworthy that the DFM maintains a strong presence of foreign and institutional investments with more than 11 thousand institutions registered on the market, including 64 institutions during the first quarter of 2019. Institutions’ ownership reached 83.4% of the Market Capitalization at the end of the quarter with 53.2% share of trading. Similarly, foreign investors are maintaining their active presence with 53.3% of trading and a net purchase of AED 680 million during the first quarter of 2019. They own 18.4% of the Market Capitalization.
Abdulfattah Sharaf, Group General Manager and Chief Executive Officer UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited said, “After a strong start to 2019, emerging markets are firmly in focus at the moment and markets such as the UAE stand out for their ease of access, range of trading products and robust regulatory regime. As the only international bank with a DFM licence and a proud partner of its roadshow for many years, we were delighted that the response to this year’s event was one of the best yet.”
“The increased number of meetings per each participating company compared to the previous rounds clearly indicates the success of our new approach to organize the event in conjunction with the biggest emerging markets gathering in order to attract higher number of institutions in general and emerging markets funds in particular, enabling our issuers to showcase their success stories and latest developments in front of a greater number of institutions,” Fahima Al Bastaki, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development Division of DFM said.
Participants applause event’s result
Senior executives of participating companies have applauded the result of the event, stressing on its ability to attract higher number of new and frequently participating institutions alike, which reinforces their efforts to attract institutional investments.
Amit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Properties, said: “DFM's International Investor Roadshow in New York offered a strong platform for Emaar to highlight our financial strengths and long-term value creation model. With our sales backlog of over AED 48.404 billion (US$ 13.178 billion) to be recognized over the next three to four years, and a significant portfolio of upcoming world-class developments as well as the sustained growth of our malls and hospitality business, Emaar has strong fundamentals. We have proven expertise in generating healthy, predictable and sustainable returns, highlighted by the dividend pay-outs to our shareholders. We also have the potential to unlock significant value in our international operations backed by our large landbank. As we focus on expanding our hospitality and entertainment business to new markets and expand our portfolio of premium real estate assets in Dubai, where we consistently set record growth in sales, we are confident of attracting more international institutional investors in being part of our growth journey.”
Bashar Obeid, Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said: "The DFM Roadshow is a key calendar event for Aramex and we are excited to be part of it. This meeting is an ideal platform for us to update current and potential investors on the performance of our business, provide insight on our outlook for future growth and shed lights on regional updates. The roadshow is also an important opportunity for us to hear feedback from the market and better understand how our business and brand are perceived amongst analysts and investors. We thank DFM for organizing this international roadshow and congratulate them on its great success.”