Liquidnet Launches EU Operations In Dublin - Liquidnet EU Limited Established To Address Brexit

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, announces that it has launched its EU operations in Dublin. Liquidnet EU Limited (located in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre), has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a MiFID II investment firm and MTF operator. This new entity acts as an agency broker, ensuring Liquidnet continues to provide services to its Member community based in the European Economic Area (EEA).
Liquidnet began preparations to open an EEA-based presence in early 2017, following the UK invocation of Article 50 to leave the EU. As a result, and following an extensive evaluation and assessment of alternative locations, the firm chose to establish a presence in Dublin in readiness for Brexit. Dublin is a well-established international financial centre with an appropriate and supportive financial regulatory regime. As such, it is already home to a significant number of major financial institutions as well as a growing number of financial technology firms.
“It is vital that we continue to provide services to all our European clients, which include some of the world’s biggest institutional investors following Brexit,” said Simon Ormrod, Chief Operating Officer, Liquidnet EMEA. “Establishing our presence in Dublin ensures that our EU-based operations continue to give our clients global access to the same unique liquidity, innovation, and execution ecosystem that we currently offer from the UK.”
“In searching for a location for our EU operations, we carefully reviewed a number of jurisdictions in Europe before concluding that Dublin offered the regulatory environment and highly skilled workforce that will enable us to continue to serve our Members’ needs and grow our business in the region,” Ormrod continued.