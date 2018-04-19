LGT Vestra Selects JHC NEON For Portfolio Monitoring Processes

Wealth management fintech firm JHC Systems (JHC), has today announced that LGT Vestra has gone live with JHC NEON (Neon) in order to increase the monitoring of its clients' portfolios.
The wealth management firm is expanding their technology partnership with JHC, by now using Neon to automate its portfolio monitoring. Neon digitalises the operations and provides full control, transparency and analytics across all positions and holdings, every single day.
Ben Snee, CEO, at LGT Vestra said:
“Neon allows us to automate our risk and suitability processes through a secure, accessible and highly intuitive system. The digital dashboards offer us overall transparency across our clients' portfolios as well as the ability to drill down to individual holdings.”
Edward Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer, at JHC added:
“The industry is finding that good enough for the regulator doesn’t necessarily mean good enough for clients. Neon doesn’t just answer regulation needs, it also improves client service and engagement. It takes the pressure off, allowing businesses oversight and control, from the big picture to the smallest detail, instantly via desktop or tablet. Automation not only provides a competitive advantage, but is rapidly becoming a must have for firms.”