Letter To Shareholders - ASX Interim Dividend

Dear ASX shareholder
On 14 February 2019, ASX Limited (ASX) announced a strong result for the first half of the 2019 financial year (the six months to 31 December 2018 – 1H19). Statutory profit of $246.1 million was achieved, up 6.8% – almost $16 million – or up 10.2% on a like-for-like accounting basis, compared to the same period last year. Each of our four businesses grew solidly, as did interest earnings, during a period of heightened volatility, emphasising the benefit of ASX’s diverse business model.
