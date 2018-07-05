Leading Regulatory Expert David Nowell Joins Rapidly-Growing Kaizen team

Award-winning Kaizen Reporting today announced that David Nowell, the former head of regulatory compliance at London Stock Exchange’s UnaVista, will be joining its growing list of new hires at a time of remarkable expansion. Nowell will be Senior Regulatory Reporting Specialist, bringing with him extensive experience including over ten years at the Financial Services Authority (FSA). The new hire comes at an exciting time for Kaizen, with several new hires from tier 1 banks and the recent recruitment of Jonathan Lee, former SFTR taskforce leader at ICMA, and the addition of Elixirr (announced in March) to existing partnerships, with companies including UnaVista.
Nowell’s impressive knowledge of and involvement in regulatory compliance is evident in his responsibilities at UnaVista, the largest Approved Reporting Mechanism, where he was tasked with ensuring continued compliance with EMIR and MiFID reporting requirements as well as liaison with various regulatory authorities. These duties and his advice to and training for firms helped to consolidate his reputation as a leading voice in regulation and were an important factor in Kaizen’s decision to enlist his services.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “I’m delighted for David to be joining the team to further enhance the service we provide to our client base of tier 1 and 2 banks, fund managers and brokers. Our formula of combining market-leading data scientists with industry experts is what sets us apart from competitors, and with David fitting perfectly into the latter category I’m confident he’ll be a crucial part of our operations in the months and years ahea
Ian Rennie, Managing Director of Kaizen, added: “Many years of direct involvement with regulatory authorities as well as product and solution development makes for a perfect background for the service we provide to our clients. Our effective and proven quality assurance service gives financial institutions the confidence they need to focus resources elsewhere in the knowledge that they are fully compliant with ever-more stringent reporting requirements.”
Nowell, who starts at the company next week, said: “Kaizen’s reputation of being at the forefront of its field precedes it, so this step in my career was the natural choice. I very much look forward to working together with Kaizen’s talented team and being part of the innovation and expertise that the firm consistently produces.”
Kaizen Reporting is a RegTech growth company focusing on improving the quality of regulatory reporting data in the financial services industry. It was awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation in 2017 and has received several other accolades for its pioneering approach to quality assurance and development of the automated regulatory reporting service ReportShield™.