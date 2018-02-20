Kuwait Finance House Goes Live With (ITS) ETHIX-Net - Alkheshnam: “ETHIX-Net Delivers A New Generation Of Online Banking”

International Turnkey Systems Group (ITS), the market leading provider for comprehensive Islamic financial solutions suite, has announced the successful installation of its pioneering ETHIX-Net internet banking modules for Kuwait Finance House, Bahrain (KFHB), further enhancing the Bank’s ETHIX Islamic finance platform.
ETHIX-Net is a secure internet banking application and part of ITS’s ETHIX product range. The new modules enable banks to offer advanced, user friendly online banking services for both retail and corporate customers. The product is designed to be one of the core components that help Banks to transform and adapt their business in the new Digital Transformation age. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Esam Alkheshnam, Chief Executive Officer of ITS, said: “KFHB have a strong track record leveraging cutting edge technology to elevate their customers’ banking experience and maintain market leadership. With this latest ETHIX online banking module, the Bank will deliver a new generation of online banking.” He added: “As KFHB’s long term, strategic digital partner, we look forward to further collaborations that will see the Bank pioneer the delivery of evolved banking solutions to their valued customers.”
Mr. Abdulhakeem Y. Al-Khayyat, Managing Director & CEO of KFHB said: “Enhancing customer experience and offering the best digital banking services is our primary objective at KFH. ITS has a strong track record helping financial institutions leverage the latest technologies, so when the Bank decide to deliver next generation banking, they were the obvious choice. Upgrading our core platform with ITS’s new ETHIX Net modules will help us achieve this objectives in the long and short run.”
As a leading integrated information technology and services solutions provider, ITS targets a wide range of industry segments to offers world-class IT solutions. The company showcases excellent technology competencies and high-end skill capabilities to meet today’s dynamic market needs.
‘ETHIX’ is a modular banking system covering branch, international and back office activities. It includes Retail, Wholesale, Corporate, Trade Finance and other functions. It runs in more than 70 international banks in Middle East, North African, and East Asian regions, as well as the Caribbean. ETHIX is an open system that consists of multiple modules; Core Module, Central Module, Branch Module, and International Module. It is known for being secure, flexible, parameterized, multilingual, multi-branch, Real on line support for branches, and modules can be installed on a standalone mode. ETHIX represents the best process for the best performance of the customer’s journey inside the branches.