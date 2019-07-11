KRM22 Announces Partnership With Quant Foundry

KRM22 plc, (AIM: KRM) the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, today announces that it has partnered with Quant Foundry, an established quantitative solutions provider.
Quant Foundry’s seven quantitative risk models will be integrated with KRM22’S Enterprise Risk Cockpit to provide firms with more sophisticated analytics. Firms licensing this additional Enterprise Risk Cockpit feature will be able to see quantitative and qualitative risk assessments alongside each other through a suite of standardised views or custom dashboards depending on their requirements.
Keith Todd, Chairman and CEO at KRM22, commented: “We are committed to delivering best practice risk management solutions for our customers. This partnership with Quant Foundry will provide a superior way for firms to objectively assess risks across their organisation, reducing the complexity of managing their enterprise risk profile.”