KRM22 Acquires Object+ To Expand Its Market Risk Management Offering

KRM22, the technology and software company, focused on risk management in capital markets, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Object+, a risk management and post-trade services technology company for capital markets firms.
Based in the Netherlands with offices in Amsterdam and Chicago, Object+ services global banking and trading firms across Europe, North America and Asia. Its market risk management technology includes real-time P&L and margin management, as well as pre-trade order limit management capabilities.
The acquisition represents another milestone in the evolution of KRM22’s risk management offering. KRM22 offers post-trade market risk solutions through previous acquisitions and partnerships, and adding Object+ capabilities to KRM22’s existing product suite enables the firm to expand its market risk solutions to include pre-trade and at-trade functions that connect directly to major global exchanges. Additionally, the acquisition will enable KRM22 to share data between systems, eliminating the need for multiple market data sources and reconciliations for its customers, thereby reducing the cost and complexity of their risk management processes.
Object+ CEO, Martin van Aalderen, will remain with the KRM22 Group.
Keith Todd, Chairman and CEO at KRM22, commented:
“I am delighted to welcome the Object+ team to KRM22. This acquisition is a further strategic step towards the development of our Global Risk Platform, bringing strong post-trade execution and market gateway expertise which is complementary to our existing market risk offering. Our focus is to provide applications which help our customers reduce the cost and complexity of risk management at their firms and believe that this acquisition will help us to build even greater momentum in the market.”
Martin van Aalderen, CEO at Object+, commented:
“The idea of bringing a unified global risk management platform to capital markets companies is one that our industry has been waiting for. The success that KRM22 has had in bringing this to market in just one year of operations is incredibly impressive. Our employees, shareholders and clients are excited to be part of that initiative as we bring our pre-trade and post-trade risk products and services to KRM22’s Global Risk Platform.”