Kpler And Powernext Announce The Creation Of Spark Commodities Pte Ltd.

Kpler has joined forces with Powernext, part of EEX Group which belongs to Deutsche Börse, to create Spark Commodities. The joint venture will focus on providing technology based solutions to promote liquidity in the physical LNG market whilst providing buyers and sellers with a transactional plaorm.
Spark Commodities combines Kpler’s proven expertise in energy related real-time transparency solutions with Powernext’s in-depth knowledge of exchange plaorms and commodity markets. The company plans to launch in Q4 2019. “As the LNG market evolves, technology can play a pivotal role in unlocking value and removing barriers to trade. By constantly focusing on helping our customers to capture the value technology can bring to trading, Spark aims to be an integral part of that evolution.” Tim Mendelssohn, Managing Director, Spark Commodities. “Liquidity is an essential part of any functioning market but creating liquidity is always the challenge. With Spark, our ambition is to provide an alternative route to creating an understandable, liquid physical spot LNG market.” Dr Egbert Laege, President of Powernext and CEO of EEX Asia. “The LNG market gave us the opportunity to demonstrate how our technology can provide increased transparency to opaque, traditional commodity flows. Spark, in a very different way, will leverage this experience to empower traders to trade and, most importantly, better understand price.” François Cazor, CEO, Kpler. The company will be based in Singapore with Tim Mendelssohn as Managing Director (formerly of Koch Supply & Trading and BP).
