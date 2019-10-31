Koine Secures FCA EMI Authorisation

Koine was granted authorisation for the issuance of electronic money (EMI Licence) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Koine selected the UK as its jurisdiction of preference to start its regulatory journey. Koine is also in the process of applying for a number of authorisations in other major financial services locations.
The EMI authorisation allows for Koine to provide real-time e-Money payment services to the growing institutional client universe. While it is linked to, and facilitates the custody and settlement model described below, these services are currently outside the UK regulatory perimeter and the e-Money authorisation should not be read as authorisation of Koine’s transformative custody and settlement model for digital assets.
This model eliminates settlement and counterparty risks by enforcing DVP, while ensuring clients at all times retain beneficial ownership of their assets throughout the trade lifecycle.
Inspired by the best practices of world-famous traditional custodians, Koine has overcome the challenge of safekeeping and settlement of bearer instruments.
With more than 40 institutions, funds and family offices onboarded, Koine represents the culmination of two years’ governance, legal and technical programmes to create an infrastructure suitable for institutional capital. It has engineered a unique solution that sets itself apart from the current hot wallet/cold store model with manual transfers, providing heightened security of assets, with instant settlements and withdrawals.
Leading the Koine team as CEO and Chairman is Hugh L. Hughes, ex-CEO of Société Générale Securities and co-founder of Fixnetix.
Hughes said: “Market reaction to Koine’s ultra-secure scalable institutional class solution for custody and settlement, has been immensely favourable, and with our EMI authorisation now issued by the FCA, we are rapidly moving to implement the market infrastructure necessary to support institutional participation in the digital assets marketplace.
“The FCA’s recognition of the controls and processes that we have put in place for our EMI authorisation, notwithstanding their concerns regarding the digital markets, shows that London can continue to attract financial institutions in the digital markets, alongside traditional capital markets, as long as those institutions can show that they have appropriate governance to address the regulator’s requirements.”