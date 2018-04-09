Khan Joins RBC Investor & Treasury Services To Lead Growing Real Estate And Private Equity Operations

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), today announced the appointment of Imran Khan as Global Head of Private Capital Services Operations.
Khan joins RBC from Vistra Group where he was Regional Director, Alternative Investment Services, Asia, based out of Singapore. Prior to this, he held senior roles in capital markets operations, corporate administration, aviation finance and audit across Asia and in Ireland.
Reporting to Alex Henderson, Managing Director Shared Services, Khan will be based in Dublin and lead RBC I&TS’ global operational activity and teams in support of its real estate, infrastructure, private equity and private debt clients. RBC has been deepening relationships with clients in this sector in recent months as they look to access new markets and investors, and meet heightened regulatory requirements. Khan will work closely with I&TS’ Product Management group to design and implement solutions to support this expansion, particularly with North American and Asia-Pacific clients.
“Imran brings outstanding experience of fund products, structures, governance, operations, corporate strategy and supporting alternative investment clients across numerous geographies,” said Paul Bridgeman, Managing Director, Global Line Operations, RBC I&TS. “We are investing significantly in our Private Capital Services business and Imran will focus on exceeding client expectations and enhancing our global operating model for this important sector.”