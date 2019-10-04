KGHM Polska Miedź Bonds Newly Listed On Catalyst

- Bonds issued by KGHM Polska Miedź have been newly listed on Catalyst
- The bonds worth PLN 2 billion represent one of the biggest corporate bond issues ever on Catalyst
Two series of bonds issued by KGHM Polska Miedź have been newly listed on Catalyst on 3 October 2019. The total value of both issues is PLN 2 billion, which makes them one of the biggest corporate bond issues on Catalyst in its ten years in business. Catalyst now lists non-Treasury debt instruments of 101 companies, 14 co-operative banks, and 23 local governments.
“In its ten year in business, Catalyst has proved that it is an attractive market for bond issuers, including both companies and local governments. Catalyst lists bonds of credible issuers, now joined by KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. The company has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange for over 20 years, which makes us particularly glad that it has decided to issue corporate bonds on the exchange, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Polish capital market,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
Five-year series A bonds with a nominal value of PLN 400 million and ten-year series B bonds with a nominal value of PLN 1,600 million have been introduced to trading. Their nominal value is PLN 1 thousand per bond. The issue price of the bonds is equal to their nominal value.
Series A KGHM bonds bear interest at WIBOR 6M plus a margin of 1.18% p.a. Series B bonds bear interest at WIBOR 6M plus a margin of 1.65% p.a. The bonds mature for redemption on 27 June 2024 (series A) and 27 June 2029 (series B).
Since Catalyst opened, it has listed 295 corporate issuers whose aggregate value of bonds at issue was over PLN 38.64 billion. The biggest corporate bond issues include those of PKO Finance AB (PLN 3.55 billion), Orlen Capital (PLN 3.28 billion), Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PLN 2.5 billion), Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń (PLN 2.25 billion), and PZU Finance AB (PLN 2.13 billion).