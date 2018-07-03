Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange: June 2018

In June, trading turnover fell by -1.4% to CHF 117.3 billion compared to the previous month. Since the beginning of the year, an average turnover of CHF 6 billion has been registered per trading day. Compared with the same period last year, trading revenue grew by 1.5% to CHF to reach 733.5 billion and the number of transactions rose by a striking 21.6% to 31,555,682.
- Trading turnover of CHF 117.3 billion (-1.4% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,918,114 (+3.5% month-on-month)
- Average turnover per trading day of CHF 6 billion in the year to date
- SMI® index at 8,609.3 points at the end of June (+1.8% month-on-month)
The trading day with the highest turnover was 15 June: securities worth CHF 9.9 billion changed hands. The trading day with the most transactions with 277,336 was 27 June. Once again, Nestle N generated the highest turnover during the reporting month and was also the most-traded security.
With the listing of Lalique Group SA on 25 June, SIX already records more listings in the current year than in 2017. In 2018, six other companies have opted for a listing on the Swiss exchange: Klingelnberg, Polyphor, CEVA Logistics, Medartis, Sensirion and ASMALLWORLD.
|
Since beginning of 2018
|
Trading days since beginning of 2018: 123
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 124
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
595,469
|
4.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|
63,404
|
-7.7%
|
ETFs
|
56,889
|
-7.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
9,861
|
-32.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
7,916
|
-2.6%
|
TOTAL
|
733,540
|
1.5%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|
30,447,063
|
22.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|
185,948
|
2.4%
|
ETFs
|
575,167
|
6.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|
8,102
|
-34.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
339,402
|
10.5%
|
TOTAL
|
31,555,682
|
21.6%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Bonds CHF
|
168
|
19.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
18,917
|
5.8%
|
June 2018
|
Trading days June 2018: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|96,578
|1.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|10,693
|-0.7%
|
ETFs
|7,676
|-27.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,190
|-4.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,166
|-5.9%
|
TOTAL
|117,302
|-1.4%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|4,749,352
|3.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|29,624
|-13.2%
|
ETFs
|88,462
|3.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,232
|3.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|49,444
|-1.7%
|
TOTAL
|4,918,114
|3.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
41
|
41.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|
3,237
|
11.0%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2017
|
SMI® PR
|
8,609.3
|
1.8%
|
-8.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|
1,424.1
|
1.4%
|
-6.2%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,598.1
|
1.1%
|
0.2%
|
SPI® TR
|10,327.3
|
1.6%
|
-4.0%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4,350.4
|
0.3%
|
1.2%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|4,720.2
|
4.2%
|
6.2%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4,596.6
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|135.6
|
-0.1%
|
-0.6%