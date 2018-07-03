 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange: June 2018

Date 03/07/2018

In June, trading turnover fell by -1.4% to CHF 117.3 billion compared to the previous month. Since the beginning of the year, an average turnover of CHF 6 billion has been registered per trading day. Compared with the same period last year, trading revenue grew by 1.5% to CHF to reach 733.5 billion and the number of transactions rose by a striking 21.6% to 31,555,682.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 117.3 billion (-1.4% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 4,918,114 (+3.5% month-on-month)
  • Average turnover per trading day of CHF 6 billion in the year to date
  • SMI® index at 8,609.3 points at the end of June (+1.8% month-on-month)

The trading day with the highest turnover was 15 June: securities worth CHF 9.9 billion changed hands. The trading day with the most transactions with 277,336 was 27 June. Once again, Nestle N generated the highest turnover during the reporting month  and was also the most-traded security.

With the listing of Lalique Group SA on 25 June, SIX already records more listings in the current year than in 2017. In 2018, six other companies have opted for a listing on the Swiss exchange: Klingelnberg, Polyphor, CEVA Logistics, Medartis, Sensirion and ASMALLWORLD.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

Since beginning of 2018

Trading days since beginning of 2018: 123

Trading days in same prior-year period: 124

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

595,469

4.6%

Bonds CHF

63,404

-7.7%

ETFs

56,889

-7.7%

Bonds non-CHF

9,861

-32.7%

Structured products and warrants

7,916

-2.6%

TOTAL

733,540

1.5%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

30,447,063

22.3%

Bonds CHF

185,948

2.4%

ETFs

575,167

6.5%

Bonds non-CHF

8,102

-34.0%

Structured products and warrants

339,402

10.5%

TOTAL

31,555,682

21.6%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus same prior-year period

Bonds CHF

168

19.1%

Structured products and warrants

18,917

5.8%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

June 2018

Trading days June 2018: 21

Trading days in previous month: 20

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 96,578 1.5%

Bonds CHF

 10,693 -0.7%

ETFs

 7,676 -27.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,190 -4.8%

Structured products and warrants

 1,166 -5.9%

TOTAL

 117,302 -1.4%

 

Number of trades

Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 4,749,352 3.7%

Bonds CHF

 29,624 -13.2%

ETFs

 88,462 3.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,232 3.3%

Structured products and warrants

 49,444 -1.7%

TOTAL

 4,918,114 3.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

41

41.4%

Structured products and warrants

3,237

11.0%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2017

SMI® PR

8,609.3

1.8%

-8.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

1,424.1

1.4%

-6.2%

SMIM® PR

 2,598.1

1.1%

0.2%

SPI® TR

 10,327.3

1.6%

-4.0%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4,350.4

0.3%

1.2%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 4,720.2

4.2%

6.2%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4,596.6

3.1%

3.4%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 135.6

-0.1%

-0.6%
 

More detailed information

 

Statistical Monthly Report

 

Equity Liquidty Matrix (ELM)

 

Intraday Activity

 