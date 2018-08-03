Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange: July 2018

- Trading turnover of CHF 100.0 billion (-14.9% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,584,998 (-6.8% month-on-month)
- Average turnover per trading day of CHF 5.7 billion in the year to date
- SMI® index at 9,174.3 points at the end of July (+6.6% month-on-month)
In July trading turnover fell by -14.9% to CHF 100.0 billion compared to the previous month. Since the beginning of the year, an average turnover of CHF 5.7 billion has been registered per trading day. The number of transactions also declined, by -6.8% to 4‘584‘998. Compared with the same period last year, trading revenue grew by 1.1% to CHF to reach 833.7 billion and the number of transactions rose by a striking 20.0% to 36,140,705.
The trading day with the highest turnover was 26 July: securities worth CHF 5.9 billion changed hands. The trading day with the most transactions with 249,084 was also 26 July. ROCHE GS generated the highest turnover during the reporting month (CHF 8.3 billion) and was also the most-traded security (241,791 transactions).
|
Since beginning of 2018
|
Trading days since beginning of 2018: 123
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 124
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|677,201
|
4.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|72,277
|
-7.3%
|
ETFs
|64,065
|
-9.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|11,188
|
-32.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|8,960
|
-3.9%
|
TOTAL
|833,691
|
1.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|34,880,198
|
20.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|212,477
|
1.5%
|
ETFs
|652,597
|
5.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|9,414
|
-31.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|386,019
|
7.7%
|
TOTAL
|36,140,705
|
20.0%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Bonds CHF
|
195
|
20.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|22,211
|
7.7%
|
July 2018
|
Trading days July 2018: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|81,731
|-15.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|8,853
|-17.4%
|
ETFs
|7,046
|-9.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,326
|11.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,042
|-10.7%
|
TOTAL
|99,998
|-14.9%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|4,433,134
|-6.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|26,511
|-10.6%
|
ETFs
|77,428
|-12.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,311
|6.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|46,614
|-5.7%
|
TOTAL
|4,584,998
|-6.8%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|
27
|-34.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3,294
|1.8%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|Change versus end of previous mont
|
Change since end of 2017
|
SMI® PR
|9,174.3
|
6.6%
|
-2.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,503.4
|
5.6%
|
-1.0%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,676.5
|
3.0%
|
3.3%
|
SPI® TR
|10,898.1
|
5.5%
|
1.4%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4,430.1
|
1.8%
|
3.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5,042.9
|
6.8%
|
13.5%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4,660.0
|
1.4%
|
4.9%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|134.8
|
-0.6%
|
-1.2%