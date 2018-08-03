 Skip to main Content
Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange: July 2018

Date 03/08/2018

  • Trading turnover of CHF 100.0 billion (-14.9% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 4,584,998 (-6.8% month-on-month)
  • Average turnover per trading day of CHF 5.7 billion in the year to date
  • SMI® index at 9,174.3 points at the end of July (+6.6% month-on-month)

In July trading turnover fell by -14.9% to CHF 100.0 billion compared to the previous month. Since the beginning of the year, an average turnover of CHF 5.7 billion has been registered per trading day. The number of transactions also declined, by -6.8% to 4‘584‘998. Compared with the same period last year, trading revenue grew by 1.1% to CHF to reach 833.7 billion and the number of transactions rose by a striking 20.0% to 36,140,705.

The trading day with the highest turnover was 26 July: securities worth CHF 5.9 billion changed hands. The trading day with the most transactions with 249,084 was also 26 July. ROCHE GS generated the highest turnover during the reporting month (CHF 8.3 billion) and was also the most-traded security (241,791 transactions).

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below and on the website of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

Since beginning of 2018

Trading days since beginning of 2018: 123

Trading days in same prior-year period: 124

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 677,201

4.2%

Bonds CHF

 72,277

-7.3%

ETFs

 64,065

-9.9%

Bonds non-CHF

 11,188

-32.3%

Structured products and warrants

 8,960

-3.9%

TOTAL

 833,691

1.1%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 34,880,198

20.6%

Bonds CHF

 212,477

1.5%

ETFs

 652,597

5.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 9,414

-31.8%

Structured products and warrants

 386,019

7.7%

TOTAL

 36,140,705

20.0%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus same prior-year period

Bonds CHF

195

20.4%

Structured products and warrants

 22,211

7.7%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

July 2018

Trading days July 2018: 22

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 81,731 -15.4%

Bonds CHF

 8,853 -17.4%

ETFs

 7,046 -9.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,326 11.5%

Structured products and warrants

 1,042 -10.7%

TOTAL

 99,998 -14.9%

 

Number of trades

Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 4,433,134 -6.7%

Bonds CHF

 26,511 -10.6%

ETFs

 77,428 -12.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,311 6.3%

Structured products and warrants

 46,614 -5.7%

TOTAL

 4,584,998 -6.8%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

27

 -34.1%

Structured products and warrants

 3,294 1.8%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous mont

Change since end of 2017

SMI® PR

 9,174.3

6.6%

-2.2%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,503.4

5.6%

-1.0%

SMIM® PR

 2,676.5

3.0%

3.3%

SPI® TR

 10,898.1

5.5%

1.4%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4,430.1

1.8%

3.0%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5,042.9

6.8%

13.5%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 4,660.0

1.4%

4.9%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 134.8

-0.6%

-1.2%
 


 