Key Figures SIX Swiss Exchange: January 2018

- Trading turnover of CHF 124.7 billion (+3.5% versus the corresponding period last year, 23.9% up on December 2017)
- Number of trades 5,949,142 (+41.6% year-on-year, +50.7% versus December 2017)
- Average trading turnover per day: CHF 5.9 billion
In 2018 to date, a total of 5,949,142 transactions have been executed on SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange. This marks a year-on-year rise of 41.6%. There were 5,731,066 trades in the equities including funds + ETPs segment, equating to an increase of 42.3%. There were 32,971 transactions (+10.6%) in the CHF bonds segment.
In 2018 to date trading turnover across all securities is up 3.5% on the corresponding period in the previous year at CHF 124.7 billion.
Average daily trading turnover in January 2018 came in at CHF 5.9 billion. This increase was predominantly thanks to turnover in the equities including funds + ETPs segment, which climbed by 7.0%. In CHF bonds, turnover was down by 17.4% to CHF 10.4 billion, while trading turnover in ETFs fell by 5.2% to CHF 10.8 billion.
The performance of the equities including funds + ETPs segment was as follows: at 5,731,066, the number of trades was up 51.7% on the previous month's level, while turnover climbed by 25.3% to CHF 99.7 billion. Trading turnover in ETFs rose by 12.0% to CHF 10.8 billion, while the number of trades was up by 39.5% to 115,421. In structured products and warrants, turnover was up 30.6% to CHF 1.8 billion. The number of trades increased by 21.1% to 68,255. The number of CHF bond trades rose by 13.1% to 32,971, with turnover increasing by 14.9% to CHF 10.4 billion.
A total of 17 new CHF bonds (+21.4% month-on-month) and 3,592 new structured products and warrants (+40.0% versus the prior month) were admitted to trading in January. This means that in total 17 new CHF bonds (+30.8%) and 3,592 new structured products and warrants (+21.0% year-on-year) have been listed in the year to date.
The performance of the leading equity indices in January 2018 was as follows: the blue chip SMI® index stood at 9,335.4 points at the end of January (-0.5% versus end-2017). The SLI Swiss Leader Index® closed at 1,531.8 points (+0.9%), while the broader-based SPI® came in at 10,737.5 points (-0.1%). The SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return index was down 1.1% versus end-2017 at 134.9 points.
|
Since beginning of 2017
|
Trading days since beginning of 2017: 21
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 21
|Segment
|Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior year period
|Equities incl. Funds + ETFs*
|99'656
|7.0%
|Bonds CHF
|10'389
|-17.4%
|ETFs
|10'821
|-5.2%
|Bonds non-CHF
|1'966
|-6.5%
|Structured products and warrants
|1'843
|53.2%
|TOTAL
|124'675
|3.5%
|Numbers of trades
|Change versus same prior year period
|Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|5'731'066
|42.3%
|Bonds CHF
|32'971
|10.6%
|ETFs
|115'421
|25.1%
|Bonds non-CHF
|1'429
|-13.3%
|Structured products and warrants
|68'255
|33.0%
|TOTAL
|5'949'142
|41.6%
|Number of newly listed products
|Change versus same prior year period
|Bonds - CHF
|17
|30.8%
|Structured products and warrants
|3'592
|21.0%
|Index
|Month-end-reading
|Change versus end of previous month
|Change since end of 2016
|SMI® PR
|9'335.4
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|SLI® PR
|1'531.8
|0.9%
|0.9%
|SMIM® PR
|2'633.2
|1.6%
|1.6%
|SPI® TR
|10'737.5
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'394.4
|2.2%
|2.2%
|SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|4'547.8
|2.3%
|2.3%
|SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|4'608.5
|3.7%
|3.7%
|SBI AAA-BBB T
|134.9
|-1.1%
|-1.1%