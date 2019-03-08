KDPW Reduces Settlement Fees

Fees for the settlement of transactions in organised trading will be reduced by 25 percent. The KDPW Supervisory Board has passed the relevant resolution at the request of the Management Boars. The reduced settlement fees will apply from 1 July to 31 December 2019.
With a view to further growth of Poland’s capital market, KDPW pursues a fee policy ensuring the least possible burden to market participants. The policy takes into consideration the role of the KDPW Group companies in the market infrastructure combined with the imperative of ensuring the highest possible safety and quality of services offered to all client groups.
“The proposed effective date of the settlement fee reduction is aligned with the effective date of the Employee Capital Plan Act. In my opinion, Employee Capital Plans will generate capital necessary to attract new issuers to the exchange and to activate and strengthen the market, while liquidity boosted by local capital will attract foreign investors to the Polish capital market, as well. KDPW’s fee reduction is one of the support measures offered to Employee Capital Plan providers and our contribution to market growth,” said Maciej Trybuchowski, KDPW CEO & President.
The KDPW Group has for years pursued a policy of growth and diversification of revenue. Consequently, it has steadily reduced fees charged to participants and offered temporary fee reductions in order to bolster selected market segments.
In 2018 alone, KDPW waived participation fees for issuers, reduced certain percentage fees on payments of benefits and redemptions of securities, reduced its settlement fees, temporarily reduced the fee for providing details of persons eligible to participate in general meetings, and reduced fees for LEI issuance and renewal.