KB TECH Brings Enhanced Analytical Features To Its Latest KB Trading Portal™

KB TECH, a UK based software company providing data management products to the Trading, Pension and Financial Markets, is pleased to announce the availability of enhanced analytical features within its latest trading platform, KB Trading Portal™. These analytical functions provide key benefits particularly within the areas of regulatory requirements, security and client monitoring.
The KB Trading Portal™ in general is aimed at Exchanges, Brokers and Trading Organizations traditionally within the commodity and energy markets. Current deployments include regulated exchanges and brokers based in the UK, Europe, Singapore and Norway.
The KB Trading Portal™ forms part of a suite of products utilized within the global commodities trading environment. All of which, being internet based, benefit from being easy and quick to deploy as clients simply utilize their standard Internet browsers and connections to gain access to the product suite.
The new analytical features were designed taking into account feedback from key market participants and include:
- Dashboard providing user configurable searches:
- Trades within user defined periods
- Trade asset class search
- Individual contract (period) analysis
- User Activity analysis:
- Internal and external (client) activity reviews
- Orders, trades and RFQs activity, company and individually based.
- Client / user rankings
- User location monitoring
- Overall user usage timing statistics
- Contract analysis
- Contract rankings
- Asset class comparisons
- Time period configurable
- User / client configurable
These new analytical features build on the features and benefits already being experienced by our Trading Portal™ clients which include:
- Central order book trading futures, options, spreads and strips.
- Request for Quote (RFQ)
- Extremely easy to set up; standard browser and internet connection
- Multicurrency
- API: interface to current in-house systems for notifications and control.
“KB TECH is delighted to have launched the new analytical features within the KB Trading Portal™ which builds on our current range of products already utilized globally within the financial community” comments David Briggs, IT Director and co-founder of KB TECH. “This represents an important element of our strategy in expanding our products within the trading environment and builds on our proven expertise in this area and response to client feedback”
The KB Trading Portal™ is part of the KB TECH suite of transactional financial products that includes solutions for Trading Platforms & Integration, STP Clearing Gateways, Trade Registration, Real-time Price Discovery and Analysis, Regulatory Reporting and Market Data Distribution, as well as Market Maker and other Price Injector Services, all of which can be utilized on an individual basis or packaged to meet specific user requirements.