Karen Bertoli Joins Typhon As Senior Operations And Prime Broker Liaison - Award Winning Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund Continues To Expand With Strategic Global Hires

Typhon Capital Management, LLC announced today Karen Bertoli has joined as Senior Operations and Prime Broker Liaison. Karen splits her time between the United States and the United Kingdom and will support the Operations and External Affairs activities of the growing firm. She will report directly to James Koutoulas, Founder and Chief Executive and work with the entire global team.
“Karen has supported Typhon since Typhon’s first ever conference back in 2009. We’re incredibly excited to have someone with her limitless energy and deep institutional knowledge formally join our team,” says James Koutoulas. “Identifying the right talent for our deconstructed multi-strategy hedge fund model takes an enormous amount of time and sometimes, years of due diligence. We’ve watched Karen navigate through other high-profile fund launches and innovative Fintech scenes with grace.”
“I am honoured to arrive at Typhon, an established fund manager with an attractive profile operating in Miami, London, the New York area, Los Angeles, and Chicago,” says Karen Bertoli. “I’ve been monitoring the growth of Typhon over the years and believe now more than ever the Typhon institutional checks and balances approach for driving performance is not only efficient but absolutely necessary. The cost and bandwidth for a single manager to launch a new business without the ability for shared resources is a very real challenge.”