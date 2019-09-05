Kaizen Reporting named best ‘Technology Provider For Regulatory Compliance’ By FinTech And RegTech Global Awards

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), developer of the multi-award-winning assurance service, ReportShield™, was last night named the winner of the ‘Technology Provider for Regulatory Compliance’ category of the FinTech and RegTech Global Awards at a gala ceremony in Singapore. Hosted and run by Central Banking, the awards are designed to bring together the FinTech and RegTech communities and celebrate the most innovative and exciting work being done in both spaces.
Whether in terms of product development or pioneering partnerships, the awards recognise the very best achievements among central banks, financial regulators and supervisors and the broader practitioner market.
Kaizen’s ReportShield™ is a suite of services which help financial firms meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their reporting risks. The service for reporting regimes including MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, SFTR and other G20 regulations, includes Kaizen’s award-winning accuracy testing, which utilises a multi-dimensional testing methodology to fully assess the quality of the data firms report to the regulator.
Rachael King, Chair of the Central Banking Awards Committee and Associate Editor of Central Banking, commented: “Financial institutions face intense scrutiny following the disastrous financial crisis in 2008, and accurate and timely reporting is now demanded by regulators. Kaizen Reporting has developed an impressive platform, which seeks to reduce the burden of reporting. The service has the unique ability to test all of a company’s data and in all data fields rather than just samples of data, enabling clients to gain a complete picture of the quality of their reports.”
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “We are extremely proud to have won this award, not only because the awards are run by such a prestigious organisation, but also because of the quality of innovations that we are seeing in compliance technology, some of which were finalists in this category. With the introduction of increasingly-complex and stringent reporting requirements, the importance of the work we do is at an all-time high. It’s a real honour that our unique services and the efforts we are making to help firms improve their regulatory reporting quality have been recognised through this award.”