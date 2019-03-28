Julie Mercer Joins Education Strategy Consultants, Cairneagle, From Deloitte

Cairneagle Associates are delighted to announce the appointment of Julie Mercer as Partner.
Julie joins from Deloitte where she was Global Education Lead and responsible for setting up and growing their education practice in the UK
Julie has worked at all levels within the UK education system from supporting organisations spanning early years’ provision to higher education. Julie’s clients include public, private and international education providers as well as governments and she has worked in education systems in the UK, India, Australia, Japan, the Middle East and the USA.
Julie brings over 20 years of experience of working with her clients to help design and deliver new operating models to improve service design and quality, reduce cost, improve productivity, open up new markets and grow revenues.
She will lead the development of Cairneagle’ higher education and operational consulting practices.
Rupert Barclay, Managing Partner of Cairneagle comments: “Julie represents a huge addition to our team. She will enable Cairneagle to offer our clients a much wider range of services and help address the increasing need to support them beyond strategy, for example, helping them transform their business operations. Julie’s deep experience and networks in the Higher Education market strengthens our ability to support this critical part of the sector through significant uncertainty and change in the coming months and years. We are very pleased to have Julie on board.”
Julie Mercer comments: “I am delighted to be joining the Cairneagle team and bringing something truly distinctive to our clients right across the education sector. Together with my new colleagues at Cairneagle, I believe that we have a tremendous platform on which to develop a world-class consulting offer in higher education strategy and operational consulting, serving clients across the world.”