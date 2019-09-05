Judges Expected To Give A Decision On UK Parliament Suspension Challenge By Gina Miller On Friday

British Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue parliament was an "unlawful abuse of power", judges in the UK have heard today.
Businesswoman Gina Miller brought today's challenge, backed by former prime minister Sir John Major, shadow attorney general Baroness Chakrabarti, and lawyers for the Scottish and Welsh governments.
The hearing has been adjourned until 10am on Friday. Judges are expected to announce their decision on Friday and "written reasons will follow as soon as we are able to prepare them."
