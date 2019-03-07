JPX Welcomed Ms. Mary Schapiro, Special Advisor To The Chairman Of Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

On February 12, Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX) and the Japan's Financial Services Agency co-hosted a symposium titled "TCFD - The Power of the TCFD Framework in Company-Investor Dialogue". Prior to the symposium, JPX welcomed Ms. Mary Schapiro for a discussion with Akira Kiyota, JPX Group CEO（Sustainability Committee, Chair）, on promoting the TCFD (the FSB's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures). Ms. Schapiro, who was the 29th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, currently serves as Special Advisor to the Chairman, TCFD.
During the meeting, Ms. Shapiro extended her gratitude to JPX for expressing its support for the TCFD's recommendations and co-hosting the symposium. She also voiced expectations for active efforts by related parties in Japan towards promoting TCFD-related initiatives for investors and companies in Japan and other countries.