Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX), Korea Exchange (KRX) and Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today.
Under the MOU, the three exchanges will build a closer relationship through information sharing in areas of mutual interest and assist each other in market development in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The three exchanges have a framework for cooperation and collaboration through personnel exchanges and joint market promotion.
Mr. Akira Kiyota, Group CEO of JPX, said, "We are very pleased to be expanding our cooperation with KRX and TWSE. This MOU will provide even greater opportunity for the three exchanges to strengthen our cooperative relationships to further develop capital markets in Asia."
Mr. Jiwon Jung, Chairman and CEO of KRX, said, "This marks another important milestone and opens a new stage for the multilateral relations. We trust the agreement will allow us to explore untapped business potential on a more comprehensive scale and aim to deliver more values to our market participants with additional insight into Asia-Pacific region."
Mr. Jan-yau Hsu, Chairman of TWSE, said, “The Taiwan Stock Exchange has long-term relationships with JPX and KRX. We are excited to extend the cooperation to a trilateral aspect. We look forward to collaborating together to further strengthen our connection, to increase our visibility in Asia Pacific and to provide top notch investment opportunities to investors."
JPX, KRX And TWSE Sign Trilateral Memorandum Of Understanding
Date 15/03/2018
