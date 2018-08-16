JonesTrading Names Cabot Henderson As Market Strategist

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) continues its focus on client service, naming Cabot Henderson as Risk Arbitrage Market Strategist. This enhances JonesTrading’s capabilities as the leading block trading firm in risk arbitrage and event driven trading situations.
Henderson has over a decade of experience in portfolio management, trading, and analysis in risk and event driven situations. Prior to joining JonesTrading, he was Founder and Portfolio Manager at Center Hill Capital. He has served as Senior Analyst at Hudson Bay Capital and was an Analyst and Trader at C12 Capital. He has also worked in Equity Derivatives and Global Markets at Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch, respectively.
He served as an Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Coalition Provisional Authority, Iraq. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Business and a BA (with honors) from Harvard University.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: “Market color and insight have been at the heart of advising our clients on optimal block trading strategies. M&A, risk arbitrage, and event driven situations can see rapid price and spread movement. Our clients will benefit from our ability to provide actionable advice on how they can respond effectively.”
Cabot Henderson, Market Strategist, JonesTrading said: "Both anticipated and unpredictable events can have a significant effect on portfolio construction and strategy. Market direction and timing become critical to portfolio performance. We will now be able to provide real-time analysis and guidance to our clients either affected by or seeking to capitalize on these situations.”