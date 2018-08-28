JonesTrading Enhances Special Situation Trading - Industry Veteran Tim Baker Joins As Senior Vice President

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) continues recruiting top industry talent to resource growth, naming Timothy (Tim) Baker as Senior Vice President in its Equity Sales Trading Group. Mr. Baker will be responsible for trading and account coverage, with a particular focus on special purpose acquisition companies’ (SPAC’s) and other special trading situations.
A recognized expert, Mr. Baker brings over 14 years of experience to the role. He was most recently Director at Cowen, which acquired his prior firm, CRT Sterne Agee, where he served as Managing Director, Partner, and Head of Trading. He is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University.
He will focus on all special situations including SPAC’s, Contingent Value Rights, Disputed Claim Reserves, Tax Receivable Agreements, Wind Down Equity Interests, and Private Securities.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: “Throughout our history, JonesTrading has been focused solely on meeting client needs. Relationships in trading are especially important in situations that require specialized knowledge and expertise. Our institutional clients can now be confident that regardless of the situation, Tim’s experience will help them navigate to an advantageous investment outcome.”
Said Tim Baker, Senior Vice President, JonesTrading: “JonesTrading has a long tradition of providing clients expertise and market color – providing insight in the timing of their trades, given their intent, strategy, and style. This is no more true than when stocks are in special situations – our guidance becomes even more important.”