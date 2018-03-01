JonesTrading Continues Expansion Plan Amidst Record Growth - Industry Veterans Hired In Equity Sales Trading And Outsourced Trading Services

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) announced today that it continues its expansion plan amidst record growth by hiring and promoting five industry veterans.
JonesTrading’s success for over forty years has been predicated on providing access to liquidity for the trusted client relationships within the JonesTrading network. As the buy side continues to struggle with finding liquidity, the demand for high-touch, expert trading remains essential for clients, despite many brokerage firms decreasing their service and personnel levels. In addition to its equity sales trading network, JonesTrading continues to expand its Prime Services and Outsourced Trading platforms.
Gary Cunningham has been named Managing Director, Global Head of Sales, having previously served as CEO for JonesTrading International Limited. He has over 30 years of experience in the UK and U.S. equities markets, including time at Wedd Durlacher Mordaunt, BZW, Robert Fleming, and ABN AMRO. Gary was also CEO of Execution LLC’s U.S. based brokerage operations.
The firm has hired three new equity sales traders. Gerry Bergeron, who previously held positions at Baird, Knight Capital, UBS, and Lazard, has joined the Cos Cob office. Jonathan Montanus, who previously held positions with Ladenburg, Rodman and Renshaw, and Hudson Securities, has joined the New York office. Former NFL player, Steven Vieira, who previously held positions with Cantor Fitzgerald and UBS, has joined the Mill Valley office.
The firm has also hired Andy LeVeen in its Outsourced Trading Department. Mr. LeVeen, who previously held positions with Janney, Weeden, and Smith Barney, has joined the Charlotte office.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: “These hires, in addition to the promotion of Gary Cunningham, show our continued commitment to institutional clients who value our relationship-based model. We will continue to grow and expand the breadth and depth of the services we provide globally and will continue to hire and provide resources for that growth.”